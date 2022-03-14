Kenneth Raymond Horsman, 78, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at Genesis Wolfeboro Bay Center after courageously enduring complications from a stroke in 2019.
Born in Beverly, Mass., he was the son of the late Herbert and Marilyn (Hanscom) Horsman and resided in North Beverly for most of his life.
Ken worked for Boston Gas Co. as a service man for many years. In 2004, he relocated to Ossipee, where he began his second career as a bailiff for the Carroll County Courthouse.
Ken was a member and Trustee of the Second Congregational Church of Ossipee and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed tying his own flies and he especially loved camping in the great outdoors of New Hampshire with his family. Ken was also an amazing cook.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Carolyn (Bryant) Horsman; son Timothy Horsman of Barrington, N.H.; daughter Kelly (Horsman) York and her husband, Billy, of Effingham, N.H.; grandchildren, Caitlyn Horsman of Rochester, N.H.; and Corey York of Effingham, N.H. He was the adoring great-grandfather to Eli Spaniak. He also leaves a brother Herbert Horsman Jr. of Beverly; and sisters, Frances MacDonald of Beverly; and Joanne Campbell of North Carolina.
A celebration of life is scheduled for May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church of Ossipee in Ossipee.
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wolfeboro, N.H., are assisting the family.
