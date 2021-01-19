Kathryn Verity (Carr), born Oct. 4th 1971, passed away at Concord Regional VNA Hospice on Jan. 9, 2021, after a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Kathy was born in Norwood, Mass., and lived in Sharon, Mass., before moving to New Hampshire with her family. She graduated from Merrimack Valley High School and was employed by several New Hampshire law enforcement agencies as a part time officer including the Town of Ossipee and Merrimack County Corrections Dept. She was also employed by several New Hampshire emergency services as a certified EMT.
Kathy had a big heart and loved to spend time with her favorite yellow lab Kody.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Jan and is survived by her stepfather David A. Maloof and her brother David J. Maloof of North Carolina; her uncle Berton Verity of New Hampshire; and step-aunt and uncle Linda and Ed Maloof of New Hampshire
Her ashes will be interred with her mother in Canton Corner Cemetery in Canton, Mass.
There will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made in Kathy’s name to the CRVNA Hospice of Concord, N.H., and the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
