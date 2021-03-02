Kathleen T. Simmons (Gannon) of Madison, N.H., passed away at the family home in East Bridgewater Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 76 surrounded by her loving family.
Kathleen was born in South Boston, daughter of the late Josephine Flaherty and Joseph Gannon. Mrs. Simmons was raised and educated in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. She had been living in New Hampshire for the past 15 years.
Kathleen had been fortunate enough to call St. Croix her home for several years where she enjoyed snorkeling, scuba diving, the crab races with her grandchildren and volunteering for the St. Croix International Triathlon.
While in New Hampshire she enjoyed golf, knitting and worked at the Memorial Hospital as a medical coder and volunteered her time at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. Most of all she enjoyed her 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and was excited for the arrival of her sixth great grandchild this fall.
Wife of 57 years to Robert E. Simmons of Madison; retired postmaster of St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands; mother of Kathleen (Simmons) Medairos of Raynham Mass.; Patty (Simmons) Sperber of Raynham; Kelly (Simmons) Donovan and husband, Tim Donovan, of Bridgewater Mass.; Peggy (Simmons) Meighan and husband, Ed Meighan, of Merrimack, N.H.; and Maura (Simmons) Mathias and husband, John Mathias, of Morris Ill.; sister of Marybeth Gannon, Denise Gannon, Peggy McCoy and Paula McDonough.
She was predeceased by the following: sister Muriel Tracey and brothers Joseph, William and Robert.
She was grandmother of Michael Penzo, Eric Penzo, Dylan Medairos, Cody Medairos, Sara Sperber, Andrew Wilkinson, Gregory Wilkinson, Hillary Demelo, Conor Meighan, Shannon Meighan, Canyon Kenny and Rane Kenny. She was great-grandmother to Scarlett Penzo, Samuel Penzo, Paetyn Wilkinson, Jace Wilkinson and Carson Demelo.
