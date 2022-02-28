Jolinda R. Patten of College Road, Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
She was born June 16, 1972, in Lebanon, N.H., the daughter of the late Peter D. and Lorell (Emerson) Remington. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Maine, Class of 1992.
After moving to Center Ossipee, N.H., in 1996, she was employed at Pak 2000, where she met her husband John C. Patten Jr. They were married on Sept. 16, 2000, and were married for 21 years. Jolinda later worked in the food service industry for 20 years to include 10 years at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
Jolinda is survived by her husband, John C. Patten Jr.; her stepsons John C. Patten III and Ryan W. Patten as well as her brother Peter D. Remington Jr. and other relatives. She was predeceased by her mother Lorell E. Remington (2019), and her father, Peter D. Remington (2021).
Jolinda enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, swimming and kayaking. She also enjoyed creating pins, earrings and necklaces with intricate beading designs.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Lakes Region Humane Society, P.O. Box 655, Ossipee, NH 03864 as she loved living with and taking care of her cats.
