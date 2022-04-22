John P. Allen, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior Christ Jesus on April 12, 2022.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on June 7, 1935, to Catherine (Brazell) and Leo Allen. As a young man, Jack loved playing ball with friends on the grounds of High Rock Tower. Music and dancing were such a big part of his early years.
Jack served in the United States Army, first cavalry from 1953-1956. Upon returning home he met up with his wife to be, Noreen Small (whom he first met when she was 12). They married three months later on Sept. 8, 1957, and were married for 64 years.
Jack and Noreen raised three wonderful children, Kim (Allen) Kaslow and spouse, Ken Kaslow, of Conway, N.H.; David Allen of Topsail, N.C.; and Lori (Allen) Hamilton and spouse, David Hamilton, of Derry, N.H. Together with their children, they settled for many years in Groveland, Mass., and eventually retired to Center Conway, N.H.
Jack was a manager for Woolworths for many of his early years, eventually moving into car sales. Upon semi-retirement to New Hampshire, Jack worked for Lindsey's Paint store in Conway and finally for Shaw’s Supermarket in Center Conway, N.H., for 15 years.
Jack traveled for many years as part of a trio Gospel group, New Horizons, which included his dear friends Bob Hill and Gene Beaudry. Together, they traveled throughout New England sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. Jack was a pillar of faith, leading many to Christ in word and in song and served for many years as a deacon and head usher in several congregations.
Jack was loved for his great sense of humor, always with a joke ready, he loved making people smile and laugh. Above all, Jack was a family man. Nothing made him happier than time spent with Noreen, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is dearly missed by them all.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Catherine and Leo; his sister Barbara (Allen) MacDonald and her spouse, Joe MacDonald; his brother Ronald Allen; his granddaughter Rachel Spalding; and great-granddaughter, Avery Burnell.
He is survived by his large family that includes his loving wife of 64 years, Noreen Allen, his children, Kim, David and Lori, their children and spouses, Stacey Clifford (Jeff), Miles Spalding (Jen), Ashley Gagnon (Brian), Courtney Kaslow, Hannah Kaslow, Jennifer Merrill (Mike), Jessica Allen, Danielle von Schmidt (Travis), Matthew Allen, Zachary Allen, Jacob Dixon, Alex Hamilton, all of various locations; his great-grandchildren, McKayla, Aidan, Asher, Jaxen, Finley, Raegan, Cullen, June, Zachery, Hailey, Jacob, Sophia and Jackson; his sister Donna (Allen) Spinney of Lynn, Mass.; several nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Jack often said about his family, this all happened because two people fell in love.
They don’t make them like Jackie anymore and his family wouldn’t have wanted him any other way.
Services will be held May 1 at the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway, N.H., from 2 to 4 p.m. with light refreshments to follow.
Condolences may be sent to: Noreen Allen, 74 Eagle Ledge Loop, Center Conway, NH 03813.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
