John N. (Jack) Thibodeau passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2022.
He was born in Conway to Ruth and Carroll Thibodeau Jan. 22, 1933. Jack grew up here and graduated from Kennett High School, Class of 1951.
He then enlisted in the Navy serving during the Korean Conflict in Guam, the Philipines and Hawaii. While stationed in Washington State he married the love of his life Janice Loomer. They settled in Bellingham, Wash., where they raised three daughters. Jack worked for Bellingham Natural Gas Co., for 40 years.
Jack was an avid hunter and gunsmith. One of the highlights of his life was a hunting trip to Africa with his grandson from which he returned with many trophies.
He was a "no nonsense" kind of guy who always told it like it was, but had a heart of gold. He loved being front and center at many a family reunion, swapping stories of growing up in Conway with his brothers.
He is survived by daughters, Jill Davis of Everson, Wash.; Joyce Casella (husband Andrew) of Seabeck, Wash.; and Judy Carpenter of Bellingham; four grandsons, Joel, Joseph, Chris and Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Joelle and Hunter; many nieces and nephews; and a sister Gail Currier of Conway.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, his parents, three brothers; Gene, Carl and Glen Thibodeau; and a grandson John.
At Jack's request, a portion of his ashes will be buried at Conway Village Cemetery in the coming summer.
