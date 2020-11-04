John M. Berry, 74, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H.
He was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Wolfeboro, the son of the late Ernest and Phyllis (Merrow) Berry. John had lived most of his life in Center Ossipee, N.H., where he attended local schools.
John entered the Marine Corps in February of 1966 and served as Lance Corporal during Vietnam.
Following his service to his country, he worked as a mechanic at International Paper Company and later for his brother, Busky Berry.
Prior to that, he worked for Clarke Mason at his gas station, Tulsa II in Center Ossipee, NH. He also drove a concrete truck for Person’s Concrete and delivered newspapers for Manchester Union Leader and Conway Daily Sun and delivered parts for NAPA in West Ossipee, N.H.
John had a passion for fast cars, racing and “burning rubber.”
He leaves his sons, John “Tunk” Berry of Center Ossipee, N.H.; and Michael Morton of Sandwich, N.H.; and a stepdaughter Rhonda Ryder of Center Ossipee; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Jillian and Nicholas Berry and his three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings, Ernest “Busky” Berry Jr. of Center Ossipee; David Berry of Claremont, N.H,; Martha Eldridge of Center Ossipee; Duane Berry of Tamworth, N.H.; Barbara Perry of Center Ossipee; Joan Eldridge of Center Ossipee; Jackie Drew of Center Ossipee; and Patricia Keyser of Northfield, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his siblings, Joyce Eldridge, Dwight Berry and Gordon Berry.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A celebration of his life will be held at his brother Busky’s home following calling hours.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
