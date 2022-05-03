John “Jack” Patrick Mahoney of Eaton, N.H., died peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2022, at the Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H., at age 83.
Jack was born on July 16, 1938, at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., to Edith Mahoney Litchfield and Charles Mahoney. He spent his childhood in Methuen, Mass., and went to Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine from 1960-1963. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1965.
Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Laura Hoyt Mahoney, his brothers Daniel Mahoney and Kimball Mahoney, his mother Edith Mahoney Litchfield, and his father Charles Mahoney.
Jack is survived by his sister Nancy Geissenhainer; his son Andrew, his wife, Amy, and his grandchildren, Drew and Ceili; his son Kevin, his wife, Claire, and grandchildren, Annika and Eliza; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jack worked most of his life as a carpenter and held many positions at King Pine Ski Area including ski school director and lift attendant. Later in life, he spent much time working at the J-Bar where he was fondly referred to as “J-Bar Jack.” Jack also spent many years (1966-1973) as a counselor and director at Tohkomeupog Camp for Boys.
Jack was known to have a quick answer to any trivia question, and his witty Irish humor allowed him to spin a fun tale at many a social event. Jack loved to hike the trails of Maine and New Hampshire, especially with his late wife Laura. Their love of the mountains has carried over to their two sons, both avid outdoor enthusiasts.
There will be a memorial service, date yet to be announced, in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy (thelaurafoundation.org).
