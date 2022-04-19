It is with heavy hearts that his family announces that John Edward Fogarty IV of Center Ossipee, N.H., went home peacefully to heaven. John passed away at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a period of declining health at the age of 66.
John was born in November 1955 to John E Fogarty III and Carolyn (Barnea) in Exeter, N.H. He spent his childhood in Exeter until moving with his family to Ossipee, N.H., in 1971. John attended Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H., graduating in 1975.
John worked in various manufacturing jobs for many years, including Carroll Industries and Canaan Valley Finish Pine and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. John served as a member of the Center Ossipee Fire Department for 35 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 2011. John was extremely proud of his service as a member of the fire department and serving his community. He cherished the brotherhood that is the fire service. John will forever be remembered for his ability to maintain connections. He routinely called friends and family, seldom missing a birthday or special occasion.
John was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn, and son John E. Fogarty V.
He is survived by his loving wife Julieann; his son Jacob (and Randi) Fogarty and their children, Jacob, Lucas and Grace of Bristol, N.H., his stepdaughter Rosette Chittenden and her children, Zackery, Kirstin, Cameron and Alivia of Effingham, N.H.; his father John E. Fogarty III of Center Ossipee; his sisters and brothers, Patricia (and Jim) Stockman of Tuftonboro, N.H.; Kathleen (and Michael) Jones of Nashua, N.H.; Mary Lou (and Barry) Gilbert of Brookline, N.H.; Thomas (and Lori) Fogarty of Center Ossipee; James (and Sara) Fogarty of Moultonborough, N.H.; Anne (and Scott) Kinmond of Louden, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee with burial to follow at the Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
