John Charles Dyrenforth, 76, died on June 10, 2022, completing a life of fun, adventure and service to others.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 26, 1945, to Robert C. and Harriett (Howard) Dyrenforth, John grew up in Mentor, Ohio, with his big brother, Bob.
In 1963, John went off to West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he joined Theta Chi Fraternity, served on the board of the Interfraternity Council, lettered in track, made lifelong friends and met his wife, Katherine Johnson, at a dance in October of his freshman year. They married five years later and have never stopped dancing.
Following college graduation, John earned his M.Ed at Western Maryland College, served his country in the Army Reserves, and taught elementary school in Elkton, Md. During summer vacations, John taught Head Start and completed his Masters. It was during this time that he and Kathie took up backpacking and winter camping.
As a couple of teachers, they would use their spring vacation to hike the Appalachian Trail for the week, covering one state each year. Smitten with outdoor life and independence, John enjoyed the thrill and challenge of an Outward Bound course in North Carolina. He felt ready for anything life brought his way.
With this positive attitude, he and Kathie (with David expected soon) moved to New Hampshire in 1977 with the back-to-the-land movement to begin a more self-sufficient life.
After a year of house-hunting, teaching, and many hours of cross country skiing with David in a backpack, the Dyrenforths found their utopia in Chocorua, N.H.
Here they bought an old farmhouse in the center of the village that would become their home for the next 38 years. John taught fourth grade at John Fuller Elementary for 21 years while working the seven acres of his farm — raising chickens (sometimes 100 at a time with 50 layers and 50 roasters), planting extensive organic gardens and establishing an heirloom cider orchard.
He helped Kathie open and operate one of the first bed and breakfasts in New Hampshire, The Farmhouse Bed & Breakfast. His favorite part of the farm was his sugarbush and his sugarhouse where he produced gallons and gallons of liquid gold after going off and teaching all day.
It was a labor of love and made a small profit at The Farmstand. It was a lot of work, but now there were two boys to help. Tom was born in 1983 and joined in all the family endeavors and fun.
John found time to become active in the community serving on the boards of Remick Farm Museum, Runnels Hall, the Chocorua Community Church and the Tamworth Scholarship Committee. Raising two sons in a small rural community gave John an opportunity to volunteer in their many activities.
He enjoyed his time working with Cubs and Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, Nordic skiing, and all their community service projects. Both boys (now men) are Eagle Scouts, graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and currently serve as Army officers. He could not have been prouder of his sons.
John is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Kathie of Heard Road in Sandwich, N.H.; son David and wife, Judith (Dahlgren); and three beautiful grandchildren, Samuel, Susannah and Margaret of Eagle River, Ark.; son Thomas and wife, Elizabeth (Kantack), of Stuttgart, Germany; and his brother Robert Dyrenforth and wife, Sue, of Cincinnati.
John was a husband, father, teacher, and small farmer always trying to do good, better, best. He loved each role and often said, he was “the luckiest man alive.”
A memorial service for John will be held on June 26 at 3 p.m. at the Chocorua Community Church, Deer Hill Road in Chocorua Village. There will be a private interment at Ordination Rock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Chocorua Community Church, P.O. Box 323, Chocorua, NH 03817 or to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860. Jen was one of Mr. D’s fourth graders.
