Jeffrey Bruce Lund, 52, of Center Conway was taken too soon from us on Sunday, the 10th of January 2021.
Jeff was the proud loving father of two sons, 23-year-old Tyler Lund and 18-year-old Ryan Lund, both of Conway.
He leaves behind a large close-knit family including his parents Robert and Sandra (Jackson) Lund; sisters Joanne Lund of Sturbridge Mass.; Trish and husband Peter Lindsay of Merrimack, N.H.; Pam Lund of Nashua, N.H.; Paul Petersen lifelong friend/brother of Highland, Mich.; the mother of his children Christina Lund; the very extensive Jackson/Lund family; special friends Kevin Lebel, Tammy Smith, Phil Halle of Summit Builders, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeff was a 1986 graduate of Alvirne High School in Hudson, N.H. After his graduation, Jeff followed his passions of carpentry, love of the outdoors and seeing the world by way of residing for a short time in Michigan and eventually settling in northern New Hampshire, where he was truly meant to be. There he made his living honing his skills to become a master carpenter working with Phil Halle at Summit Builders for more than 20 years, while also traveling as much as time allowed.
Jeff was fortunate enough to spend many years in the Mount Washington Valley that he loved so much. Jeff, together with his sons, spent as much time as possible experiencing and taking part in all things outdoors. Jeff was an avid hiker, mountain and road biker, paddle boarder, marksman and a strong cornhole competitor. He also loved family trips to the beach, trips to camp Jackson and teaching his many nieces and nephews how to fish.
There will be a walk-through ceremony held at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway to commemorate Jeff's life on Feb. 20, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a fund set up to help the family with expenses. Please send donations to “The Lund Fund” at any TD Bank location.
