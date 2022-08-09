Janice Mae Hounsell of Conway Village, N.H., passed away at her home on Aug. 5, 2022, following a long battle with dementia.

Janice was a 1965 graduate of Porter High School in Kezar Falls, Maine. Voted best looking, best dressed and luckiest, Janice always lit up a room and made a lasting impressing on those she met.

