Janice Mae Hounsell of Conway Village, N.H., passed away at her home on Aug. 5, 2022, following a long battle with dementia.
Janice was a 1965 graduate of Porter High School in Kezar Falls, Maine. Voted best looking, best dressed and luckiest, Janice always lit up a room and made a lasting impressing on those she met.
Always an entertainer, Janice spent her youth attending dance classes and piano lessons. As an exceptional tap dancer, she even appeared on the famous Ken Mackenzie variety show as a child.
With 12 aunts and uncles on her mother’s side of the family, Janice was always being whisked off on a road-trip adventure. Her favorite stories to tell were those of sightseeing with her most favorite aunt, Aunt Joe. Even in Janice’s final days, she found great peace in simply being driven around town taking in the sights of the neighborhood.
In her 20s, Janice worked at The Conway Café, Mets Engineering, Kittery Mills and Carroll Reed. Her lifelong career was that of a full time stay at home mom and homemaker.
Her love for interior design and gardening was evident to anyone who visited her Conway home of over 49 years. Together with her husband Ted, Janice loved to yard sale, attend auctions and treasure hunt for the latest roadside gem.
Janice’s famous bean dish was always a must have at any family gathering, where her competitive nature led her to be first picked for yard games and activities.
Always on the go, Janice thrived on keeping busy, completing projects and reveling in the end result of each of her design projects. Most of Janice’s days ended with a nightly movie, usual a thriller, and a decadent sweet treat — she never met a whoopie pie she didn’t like.
Janice was preceded by her parents Lionel and Geraldine Locklin.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ted Hounsell; brother Lionel Locklin Jr. and Brenda Locklin of Kezar Falls, Maine; nephew Joshua Locklin of Kezar Falls; niece Jennifer Kane of Lyman, Maine; sister-in-law Carla and Tim Rice of New Gloucester, Maine; daughters, Shawne and Steve Bremges of Voluntown, Conn., Tracy Smith of Gorham, Maine, and Samantha Puleo of Conway, N.H.; grandchildren Makenzie and Ryan Gilman of Westerly, R.I.; Paige Bremges of Plainfield, Conn.; Matthew and Shannon Bremges of Scituate, R.I.; Brian and Madison Bremges of Coventry, R.I.; Dakota Smith of Gorham, Maine; Joe Puleo of Conway; and great-granddaughter Camella McCarthy of Skowhegan, Maine.
Per family wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
