James “Jim” S. Davis left us suddenly on Jan. 17, 2022.
Jim was born on Feb. 10, 1969, in Gloucester, Mass., to Pamela Day and James H. Davis Jr. From early on Jim was very social and loved lending a helping hand to anyone he met.
Jim attended Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H., and later graduated with his associate’s degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.
He began his career at the Four Seasons in Boston. Jim later became executive chef at The Wentworth Hotel in Jackson, N.H., where he was awarded a 4 Diamond rating.
After working in various restaurants within the Mount Washington Valley, Jim opened The Sunrise Shack with his business partner Fred Nemeth. Jim and The Sunrise Shack have flourished for the past eight years. Jim prided himself for being a great supporter of local organizations, charities and businesses.
Besides his parents, Jim is survived by his beloved children, Emily Davis and Jacob Williams from Milton, Vt.; and Ben Davis from Bartlett, N.H.; in addition to his cherished dog, Toad; as well as his siblings, Bret Clark, Samantha Clark, Jennifer (Peter) Gervasio and Erik Davis.
Additionally, Jim is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who he truly loved. Jim will be truly missed by the entire Mount Washington Valley and beyond.
Jim was undoubtedly put on this Earth to be a dad. Supporting and cheering his children on was his pride and joy. Jim was known to many as a gentle giant, an excellent hugger and one to never say no to a party.
At The Sunrise Shack, Jim was labeled a “mad genius” when adding his creative twist to his daily specials. Jim practiced selflessness by always asking how he could help others and doing small acts in big ways without ever asking for anything in return.
A wake in Jim’s honor will be held at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m (masks required). A larger celebration of life will be held for Jim in spring 2022 with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Jim’s name to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD) or End 68 Hours of Hunger North Conway (end68hoursofhunger.org/find-your-community/new-hampshire/conway).
