James R. Sellinger, 80, of Wolfeboro, N.H., sadly passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022, with family by his side. Born on February 12, 1942, in Montclair, N.J., Jim was a son of the late Oscar and Ruth Sellinger.
Jim and his wife Georgene moved to Wolfeboro in the early 1980s and started a family and a farm. Jim could be seen in town on his daily trips to Dunkin’s, the post office in the falls and what is now Harvest Market.
At home, Jim loved to be in his garden or out on his tractor. In his retirement days from New Hampshire Ball Bearing, you would find Jim at Irving gas station pumping gas in the early morning. Jim had a love for the ocean, fishing, watching sports and his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Georgene; his daughter, Jamie; his sister; two grandsons; his niece; two nephews; his dog, Moxie; and Smudge the cat. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Karyl.
Jim will forever remain in the hearts of everyone who loved him.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 40 Hidden Springs Road, Alton, NH 03809. A Memorial Mass will take place from 3-4 p.m. with a gathering to follow from 4-5 p.m.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen. To view Jim’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, go to csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.