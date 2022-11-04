sellinger

James Sellinger

James R. Sellinger, 80, of Wolfeboro, N.H., sadly passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022, with family by his side. Born on February 12, 1942, in Montclair, N.J., Jim was a son of the late Oscar and Ruth Sellinger.

Jim and his wife Georgene moved to Wolfeboro in the early 1980s and started a family and a farm. Jim could be seen in town on his daily trips to Dunkin’s, the post office in the falls and what is now Harvest Market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.