James M. Hartigan Jr., 87, born to James and Betty Hartigan on June 17, 1933, in Floral Park, N.Y.
A graduate of our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, Chaminade H.S., the University of Dayton (BS) and Purdue University (MS). A National Certified Clinical Chemist, was employed by Eli Lilly, Warner, Lambert, Johnson & Johnson, Meadow Medicals, All Souls Hospital and Riverside Hospital. Served as a first lieutenant in the Army.
He was a member of the National Ski Patrol System for 36 years possessing a National Appointment (5755), holding positions of patrol director, assistant regional director and regional first aid advisor. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7575 and Assembly 2318, holding positions of Grand Knight, Recorder, Trustee, Faithful Navigator and Faithful Comptroller. He was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains church where he served as an Eucharistic Minister and Assistant Sacristan.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sister Patricia Hartigan, O.P.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 65 years Maryann Carlough Hartigan; six children, James III (Linda), Debra (Anthony), Dennis (Donna), Maureen (Arthur), Kevin (Marilyn) and Kathleen (Robert); 11 grandchildren, Jessie (Marc) Corrin (Ryan), Tyler (Cyrel), Amanda (Joseph), Caitlin (Douglas), Megan (Anthony), T.C. (Ashley), Brianna, Morgan, Connor and Ronan. Seven grandchildren Nathaniel, James Tyler, Kieran Charles, Dylan James, Aiden James, RyLynn Jean and Paige Marie.
His wake will be at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Friday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H.
Interment will be at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, N.J., at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project.
