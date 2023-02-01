James "Jim" Vose passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Born on Feb. 5, 1965, Jim was the son of Bob and Bea Vose of Bedford N.H.
He lived in Bedford for the first 14 years of his life until moving to Center Ossipee, N.H., to live with his sister and finish high school. He was a 1984 graduate of Kingwood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H.
After several years of searching and not finding, Jim decided to follow his father out to California, and there he remained for close to 30 years. In California, Jim broadened his self-taught culinary skills and worked in a variety of settings as caterer and chef.
His creativity and interests continued to grow as he dabbled with writing, soap making and other grand adventures. He hung up his chef’s hat professionally and became the park manager for his mobile home park in Moss Landing, but never gave up enticing friends with another unique Jim culinary creation.
In 1992 he met his future husband, David, and together they explored and enjoyed the California Coast. David and Jim were married in San Francisco in 2008 and spent 31 years together. David’s love for Jim was so great that when Jim finally asked to move back to New Hampshire in 2017 David cautiously (there’s snow there) said yes.
Although Jim’s continued health challenges limited his activities when he returned, he was glad to be home enjoying “his mountains” where he could finally root for the Patriots in the majority.
Throughout his life Jim stood out — whether it was wearing a grass skirt and coconut shells in the high school play "South Pacific" or ceremoniously carrying a barbecue pitted pig through a restaurant or meandering through the crowds as his furry Abaddon or posting his latest very opinionated thoughts on Facebook. He was and continues to be a vibrant, funny, bold, compassionate spirit.
Jim is survived by his husband David Rodriguez of Center Ossipee; his sisters, Roberta Pickell of Westfield Mass.; and Pat Williams (Barry) of Northfield, N.H.; his cousin Linda Powers of Manchester, N.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grands and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, Feb 5, (Jim’s Birthday), from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ossipee Concerned Citizens at 3 Dore St Center Ossipee. A brief service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Dress is casual.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Center Ossipee Fire Department in appreciation for all the care they gave to Jim over the past few years. Checks can be made out to Center Ossipee Fire Precinct, P.O. Box 276 Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
Condolences and sharing of memories can be sent to David Rodriguez at 37 Moultonville Road, Center Ossipee NH 03814.
