James Edward Gore Sr., 88, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. He spent many years in North Conway, N.H., and Stewartstown, N.H.
Jim was the beloved husband of Deborah (Beuttel) for 64 years and father of Kimberly Ross (John), Susan Walker (Ward) and James E. Gore Jr. (Ella) all residing in Florida.
Jim was born in Boston on Sept. 23, 1932, son of the late Harry Brigham (“Pete”) Gore and Marion Adams Gore.
He grew up in Amherst, N.H., attending local schools and graduating from Kimball Union Academy (1950), where he was a three-sport varsity athlete. He attended the University of Vermont and graduated from Pratt Institute School of Leather Technology. Jim served in the Army Signal Corps in Tucson, Ariz., from 1954-56, when he met and married Debbie.
He had a successful 20-year career in the shoe and leather industry before returning with his family to North Conway to open the Brothers II Restaurant & Lounge with his brother John in 1971.
Jim’s other other business interests included owning and operating Country Squire Realty, James E. Gore R.E. Appraisals, and an antique and used furniture store. Then, with his wife, Debbie, he opened DJ’s Bed, Bath & Furniture store, which they operated until retiring 2002, returning each summer to their beloved home on Diamond Pond in Stewartstown.
Jim enjoyed skiing, traveling and collecting White Mountain memorabilia, especially early postcards of the area. He was a well-respected businessman, loved and admired by family and friends. Many locals sought Jim’s advice and enjoyed his keen wit.
Jim is very sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, their children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his sister Judith Powers of Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews with whom he loved to spend time.
He was predeceased by his older brother John in 2011.
Burial will take place in North Conway at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.