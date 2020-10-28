James Arthur Lavoie, 74, of North Conway passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Born in Ipswich, Mass., to Arthur and Norma (Manthorne) Lavoie, he grew up in Ipswich.
He married his beloved wife of 37 years, Carol Ann (Martin) Lavoie, in 1983, and they settled and raised their children in Ipswich.
James worked as a machinist for over 30 years, retiring as a foreman.
A lover of the outdoors, as well as an avid sportsman, the White Mountains called to him, and James and Carol moved to North Conway in 2006. He loved to fish, golf, hunt and bowling, as well as to play hockey and baseball.
He will be missed by family members and many friends.
He lived, he laughed, he left.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol Ann (Martin) Lavoie and four children: Joan Farley and her husband Carl of Ipswich, Mass.; Christine Lavoie of North Conway and her son Ben; Katherine Lavoie and her companion Henry Quarles of Ipswich, Mass.; and Jane Rowland and her husband Danny of Ipswich, Mass; plus eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as his sister Kendall McKay of Ipswich, Mass.
A private service will be held at the family's discretion.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
