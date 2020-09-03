James Allen Turlington, 52, of Bartlett, N.H., passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, from an aneurysm.
He was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., the son of Gordon William and Shirley Jean (Woodward} Turlington and grew up in Loxahatchee, Fla.
He was a loving protector and faithful life partner to Denise Capizzi. Allen was very intuitive and a talented carpenter. He loved animals and was a great humanitarian. He also enjoyed teaching his trade and had a compassionate heart.
He is predeceased by his daughter Samantha Lynn Turlington; his brother Gordon Michael Turlington; and his sister Debra Michelle Turlington Phifer.
His living aunts are Vera Armstrong, Nancy Cashette and Adrienne Randolph. His living uncle is Johnathan Haynes.
Allen will be sorely missed and loved for all time.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
