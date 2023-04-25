On April 21, 2023, Jacqueline Ester L’Heureux, beloved mother and friend, passed away one month shy of her 92nd birthday.
Jackie was born in Jonestown, Pa., daughter of John and Lillian (nee Roth) Ridgway.
She grew up in Seaford, Dela., with an older sister, the late Doris Viscardi and younger brother, the late John “Sonny” Ridgway.
After graduating high school, Jackie worked as a switch board operator for the Diamond State Telephone Co.
She met her future husband in church, having recently converted from Judaism to Catholicism. They had an extremely happy marriage of 60 years, bearing three daughters, Yvonne L’Heureux of Laguna Beach, Calif.; Ramona L’Heureux (son-in-law Ian Cruickshank) of North Conway, N.H.; and Lilianne “Happy” Watko (son-in law Michael Watko) of Churchville, Pa.
Jackie and husband, Emile, moved from Seaford, Dela., to Rochester, N.Y., and again to Georgetown, Mass., and then to Needham, Mass., to pursue Emile’s career changes.
They retired in Sanford, Maine, then to Oceanside, CA and finally to Fryeburg, Maine. Once retired, they took many trips cross-country and to Europe. Jackie was especially fond of history.
Her final four years were spent at the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H., where she leaves behind the incredible staff whom she loved and who took such great care of her.
Jackie lived for and loved her husband and children. An avid embroiderer, and great cook, she also loved to garden and was a voracious letter writer with life long penpals throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
A Mass is planned at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 857 Main St. in Fryeburg on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing prior to the Mass, starting at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Mountain Top Music Center in Conway, N.H.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
