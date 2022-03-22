In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 12, 2022, Herbert Hoover “Bun” Lucy, 93, of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at Genesis Healthcare Mineral Springs in North Conway.
Born Nov. 8, 1928, at his family home on the West Side Road, North Conway, Bun arrived during that year’s presidential election. Legend holds that his mother Irene, a staunch Republican and in labor in the days leading up to the election, was not able to make it to the polls. She had asked Bun’s father Arthur, a staunch Democrat, not to go to the polls as she would be unable to offset his vote, which had been their longstanding political arrangement.
Irene later learned that Arthur had, in fact, voted in the presidential election and sought to provide Arthur with a subtle yet constant reminder of his folly. Hence, Bun’s given name. Bun’s moniker was coined by brother Ken who, upon first seeing his little brother, exclaimed “he’s cute as a bunny.”
Bun married the love of his life, Barbara Fletcher Smart, on Sept. 22, 1951, in Belmont, Mass. They settled in Bun’s hometown of North Conway, on the family farm on the Saco River, where they raised four children instilling in them their own love of community service.
Following graduation from A. Crosby Kennett High School in Conway in 1946, Bun attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where he and Barbara met. After earning an associate’s degree in animal husbandry from the University of New Hampshire School of Agriculture in 1948, Bun joined his brother Fred working on the family farm before opening and operating the Conway Grain Store on West Main Street.
As the local farming industry tailed off, Bun spent the remainder of his working years, alongside brothers Ken and Chet, managing their father’s Conway Supply Company, retiring in 1990.
Bun felt the need to give back to the community in which he lived his entire life by supporting local organizations wherever possible including as a charter member of the Carroll County Conservation District, 1957 through 2014, honored by the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts as its longest standing member in 2006; as Conway library trustee, 1976 through 1986; as a Communicant of Christ Church Episcopal North Conway; and many more too numerous to recite.
Bun is survived by his children, Fred P. Lucy and wife, Iris of Hudson, Mass.; Mark B. Lucy and wife, Mary, of Silver Lake, N.H.; Evan M. Lucy and wife, Deborah, of Conway; and Sarah Lucy Hopley and husband, Jack, of Cromwell, Conn.; grandchildren, Fred Lucy; John Lucy and wife, Danielle; Elizabeth Hopley and partner, Ashlyn Sportato; Jennifer Grande and husband, David; and Ryan Hopley; great-grandchildren, Parker Lucy, Sebastian Lucy, Soren Lucy and Oliver Grande.
The last of his family’s generation, Bun was predeceased by his wife Barbara Smart Lucy on July 10, 2006; siblings, Fred Lucy, Kenneth Lucy, Robert Lucy, Marion Lucy Warren and Chester Lucy; and nephew William Lucy.
The family will hold a private graveside service in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bun may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, 223 E. Main St., P.O. Box 130, Conway, NH 03818.
The family extends its sincere gratitude to the staff at Mineral Springs for providing Dad with loving care during these final two difficult years.
And so the circle of life’s love closes, together again with Barbara.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.