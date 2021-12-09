After a heroic 27-day battle against the coronavirus disease, Heather Ann Noyes passed into Heaven on Nov. 29, 2021.
Heather was the beloved wife of Kevin Noyes and is the mother of their 10-year-old daughter Sierra. Her passing was at the Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla.
Heather, who was 38 at the time of her passing, was born on Feb. 14, 1983, the only child of Brian and Pam (Zepp) Carpenter of Conway, N.H.
Given her loving nature, it was appropriate that Heather’s entrance into this world would be on Valentine’s Day.
From a young age Heather enjoyed adventures. When she was 10 years old, she spent nine weeks one summer traveling across the United States and Canada with her grandparents, Junior and Shirley Zepp of Glen, N.H., covering over 12,000 miles in the process. A trip that has been fondly remembered.
Following high school, Heather attended hair school at Headhunter Institute in Portland, Maine. That’s where she met her husband, Kevin. When Heather met Kevin, it was love at first sight.
After two years of dating, Kevin and Heather were married at the First Church of Christ Congregational in North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 6, 2004.
Heather had a passion for kids wherever she went and was very active on the PTO, both in Conway and in Winter Garden, Fla. Heather’s biggest accomplishment in life was having and raising her daughter Sierra who she loved with all her being.
Heather loved to dance. She started dancing with Miss Kathy at Dancing Feet, in Madison, N.H., at the age of 5 and danced with her for 14 years. She was active in dance for 21 years and in specific loved to tap dance. Years later, she started dancing with Samantha Puleo’s Creative Sole Studios in Conway, even enrolling her daughter to dance with her.
Heather loved to smile. All she ever wanted in life was to be happy. So in 2018 Heather started a blog which grew to be quite successful (wdwtravels.com). Heather and family decided to make a bold move to Winter Garden this past summer as she chased her longstanding dream to live near Disney World.
Heather’s dedication to families and children was evident in all she did. She knew that families become stronger through shared family experiences.
Heather was predeceased by grandparents Pete and Marion Carpenter and her father Brian Carpenter. Heather leaves behind her husband Kevin Noyes; daughter Sierra Noyes; mother, Pamela Carpenter and mother-in-law, Lovis Noyes as well as many family members and friends who will miss her more than words can describe.
Winter Oak Funeral Home and Cremation of Winter Garden Florida is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to Give Kids The World, which is an 89-acre, whimsical non-profit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides weeklong, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida.
Heather’s celebration of life will be held at 11126 Hanlon Terrace Alley, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. If you are in the area and would like to pay your respects, then we would love for you to come by the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.