Hansjoerg Ettel, 79, of Bartlett, N.H., passed away at Maine Medical Center on Oct. 30, 2021, after a short illness.
Born in Cologne, Germany, he was a professionally trained druggist, owning several shops, as well as a traditional Bavarian Inn in the Alps.
His hobby of photography followed him to the United States when he moved here in 1970s.
Joerg had lived in several parts of this country, but fell in love with the Mount Washington Valley while on a tour of New England. He decided to move to Bartlett and made this his home there for the next 40-plus years. But, he never lost his love for his “birth city,” proudly flying the city banner of Cologne in his front yard on West Side Road. He also retained his love of Formula 1 racing, Koelsch beer and German food.
Always a great host, he would make authentic German Sauerbraten for his guests. And, dinner was always followed with a dessert to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth, including his!
Using his interest in photography he opened the Olde Time Photo booth at the Shops of Attitash, one of a number of craft shops organized for the summer operations at Attitash Ski Area.
Joerg made many longtime friends among the other craft shop owners and visitors that came to Attitash during the summer months and to the Attitash Red Carpet Ski Shop, during the winter ski season. He joined the staff at Heaven’s Ski Shop in Glen, N.H., when it opened.
Through his work, he met Forrester Clark and later became the caretaker of the family’s Wolfville property. Joerg became the face of Wolfville to the many generations of the Clark family and friends who visited the Bartlett property over the years. He managed and maintained the house and the grounds until his recent passing.
Joerg was a friend to many and always ready to lend a helping hand. He was the perfect gentleman to all, strangers and friends alike, open but never one to pry. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched with his calm presence and caring attitude.
Hansjoerg is survived by his son, Hansjoerg Jr. who lives in Germany.
There is a celebration remembrance of Joerg being planned for the spring of 2022. Details to be announced when complete.
