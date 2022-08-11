Grace N. O’Connor, 93, of Albany, N.H., passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022.
Grace was born in Danbury, Conn., and attended Harrison, N.Y., High School as well as Brown University and Wellesley College. Grace worked in medical labs and retail, though she excelled at and greatly enjoyed teaching.
Grace leaves behind four children and their spouses, Michael (Mary Jane), Deirdre Sheets (John), Sheila (Mark Pidgeon) and Dennis (Karen Homa). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kelly, Ethan, Zachary, Kyle, Clare and Travis and one great-grandchild, Richie.
Grace was predeceased by her husband of 60+ years, Thomas, who passed away in 2015; her sons, Sean and Matthew; and her sister, Annie Phillips.
She is survived by her brother, Carl Noyes, as well as many nieces and nephews, and three sisters-in-law, Marsha Noyes, Cathy Turner, and Mary Boulais.
Grace was a longtime resident of Albany, who loved nature and was an avid amateur wildflower naturalist and birder. She loved music and in her earlier years sang and played piano.
An avid hiker and camper, Grace completed the 4,000 footers of New Hampshire, and was recognized by the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) for completing this feat when the youngest was only 7 years old.
She traveled widely in the United States — visiting every state — and internationally from Ireland to Madagascar to New Zealand and more. Most of these trips were with Tom, many with her children and with her sister Annie. Grace was dedicated to her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Grace generously supported many organizations over her life. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that you honor her memory with a donation to an organization of your choosing. Some of her favorite charities included Tin Mountain Conservation Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and St Joseph’s Indian School.
A celebration of Grace’s life will take place in the spring of 2023.
