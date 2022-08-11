Grace N. O’Connor, 93, of Albany, N.H., passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022.

Grace N. O’Connor

Grace was born in Danbury, Conn., and attended Harrison, N.Y., High School as well as Brown University and Wellesley College. Grace worked in medical labs and retail, though she excelled at and greatly enjoyed teaching.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.