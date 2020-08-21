Gloria Leavitt, 93, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 1926. She was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and attended games with her older brother Joseph. After attending school, she worked as an account reconciler at a New York City bank.
Her family moved to Mastic Beach, N.Y., where she met and married Charles Leavitt. They had two children. While the children were younger she was a stay-at-home mom.
Known for her loving and caring natures, she filled the house with the scents of wonderful food. There were large family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas. A special treat at Christmas was her walnut chocolate fudge. At other times of the year, she baked Swedish bread for which she was given a secret recipe.
As her children grew, she worked as a weekend house mother at Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River, N.Y. She also worked at a daycare center in Mastic Beach.
She and her husband moved to Glen, N.H., in the late 1970s. There she worked as a K-Mart associate and at the Covered Bridge Gift Shop in Glen. She continued a longstanding practice of raising African Violets. In addition, she quilted, selling her creations at craft fairs.
Her persistence was also one of her strengths which she continued to display after moving in with her daughter in 2017. She staunchly maintained that Italian tomato sauce was to be called gravy.
She is survived by her daughter Louise of Brunswick, Maine, and her son Steven of Intervale, N.H.
Visitation will be at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. The service will be at Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, with burial immediately following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H.
