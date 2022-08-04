“Strength and honor are her clothing…. she opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness.” (Proverbs 31:25a, 26)
This quote embodies and depicts the exceptional and impactful life that Geraldine F. Mears lived. She lived optimistically and enthusiastically, embracing all that life had to offer each day. She lived unselfishly, extending her heart and kindness to each person she encountered. She lived non-judgmentally, recognizing and appreciating the unique value of others. She also lived courageously, forging through any challenge that came her way.
Geraldine “Gerry” F. Mears’ life began in Haverhill, Mass., on March 15, 1946. She was born to John Ambrose Purcell and Irene E. Purcell.
At the tender and very young age of 10, Geraldine’s mom passed away leaving the responsibility of raising Geraldine to her eldest and beloved sister, Patricia Jones, along with her husband, Abbott Jones.
Although Patricia had four children of her own, she cared for and raised Geraldine as one of her own children. In essence, Geraldine’s nieces and nephews were more like her brothers and sisters. Geraldine truly loved and appreciated her sister’s selflessness and kindness in caring for her during such a crucial stage of her life’s journey.
Geraldine was raised and educated in Massachusetts. She attended Pentucket Regional High in West Newbury, Mass., graduating in 1964. Her education culminated at a business school in Buffalo, N.Y.
It was evident throughout Geraldine’s life that she loved people. Her genuine care for others, especially the elderly, positioned her in places like nursing homes, where she worked as an activities assistant, bringing enjoyment to the elderly. Along with being a private caregiver, working with the elderly was a position she thoroughly enjoyed and took pride in.
Among the various positions and titles Geraldine held over the years, her greatest by far was that of being a mother. She was a single mom to her daughter, Kristen, who was her treasure and very best friend.
In 2002, Gerry moved to the White mountains to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She resided in North Conway, N.H. Gerry and Kristen had a very beautiful, special, deep and genuine kind of love. They shared many memorable and precious moments over a cup of coffee each day.
From her heart and in her own words, Kristen shares what her mom meant to her: “My mom had a generosity of spirit unlike anyone else. She was so kind, uplifting, encouraging, supportive. She loved life. She loved being happy. She just had a way of impacting people with her kind soul, her smile and her big hugs. She approached every hurdle with positivity and optimism. She was an amazing role model for myself and all around her. We were blessed to have her. She was truly a joy to spend time with and will be deeply missed by many.”
Some noteworthy things about Geraldine: She really enjoyed and loved life. She was well traveled. She especially enjoyed her travels to London, England, San Francisco, Florida and Buffalo, N.Y. She loved going to the beach, talking on the phone, taking road trips, watching movies and listening to music (particularly rock ‘n’ roll or any type of happy music).
She loved having a good time. She was also an avid reader. She kept up with the news and current affairs. Because she had such a great ability to connect with all kinds of people, she not only loved, but was loved by many.
Said of her character, “She was a very special lady. She was so kind, so nice. She said hello to everybody. She had a generous heart. She never seemed to have a bad day. She was always in a good mood — never angry or sad. She was so very positive.”
Geraldine was also incredibly proud of her family. Family was very important to her. She was always surrounded by family and friends. When she wasn’t spending time in the presence of family and friends, she kept in touch with them by phone.
Geraldine F. Mears passed away peacefully in North Conway on July 19, 2022. She lived a life worthy of honor and celebration. She lived a life of love, joy and unwavering kindness and generosity. She made her life matter in the lives of others. She was extremely loved and will be truly missed.
She was predeceased by her brother, John E. Purcell of Haverhill, Mass.; sisters, Dorothy Ayer of Buffalo, N.Y.; Arlene White as well as her husband, Ronald White, of Hampstead, N.H.; and Marylyn Purcell of Haverhill; brother in law Abbott Jones; her niece’s husband Gene Huberdeau of Groveland, Mass.; and her nephew, Abbott (Denis) Jones of Haverhill.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter and son-in-law, Kristen Hargraves and Brian Hargraves of Albany, N.H.; granddaughters, Brianna Hargraves and Brooke Hargraves of Albany; sisters Patricia Jones of Groveland and Irene (Marie) Drouin of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; nieces Elizabeth Huberdeau of Groveland; and Kathleen Jackson of Bradford, Mass.; nephew Craig D. Jones of Center Conway, N.H.; sister in law Anita of Haverhill; along with a host of other family, relatives and friends.
