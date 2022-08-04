“Strength and honor are her clothing…. she opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness.” (Proverbs 31:25a, 26)

Geraldine F. Mears

This quote embodies and depicts the exceptional and impactful life that Geraldine F. Mears lived. She lived optimistically and enthusiastically, embracing all that life had to offer each day. She lived unselfishly, extending her heart and kindness to each person she encountered. She lived non-judgmentally, recognizing and appreciating the unique value of others. She also lived courageously, forging through any challenge that came her way.

