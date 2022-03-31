Gerald George “Grumpy” Helwig, 85, of Sweden, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by love, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Jerry was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in the Helwig farmhouse in Lancaster, N.Y. He spent his youth playing basketball and creating the next good time.
He married his sweetheart CJ in October of 1973. Together, they loved and raised three children and 13 grandchildren who fondly named him grumpy.
Grumpy lived for his family. He also enjoyed raising cain with his brother-in-laws, fishing, working at Hayes True Value, riding his lawn mower, westerns, basketball, his LTD, and sticking it to the next telemarketer.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Mildred (Kerl) Helwig.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Carolyn Helwig of Sweden; his children, Darren and Julie Helwig of Hampden, Maine; Heather Helwig and Robert Quint of Preston Conn.; and Lindsay and Rob Knapp of Fryeburg, Maine.
Grumpy also leaves behind his devoted sisters, Violet Tates, Joanne Sista, Sharon Helwig and Arlene Buck all of New York, along with many nieces and nephews.
The pride of Grumpy’s life are his 13 grandchildren that are sure to carry on the Helwig wit and charm. It was a life well lived.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Grumpy requests donations be made in his name to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.