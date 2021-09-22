George Stanley Abbott Sr. passed away suddenly at his home in East Conway, N.H., on Sept. 18, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1945, in Tamworth, N.H. He was the youngest of six children born to Harry and Lois Abbott.
He graduated in 1964 from Kennett High School. He worked for Form-a-Top in Conway, N.H., from 1965 to 1983. He enlisted in the Army Reserve from 1966-1971.
From 1983 until his retirement he owned and operated G.S. Abbott & Sons Trucking, a successful scrap metal transportation business based out of Conway. He was the most comfortable behind the wheel of his big truck. He was heartbroken when he had to sell his 2003 Peterbilt 379 because of health problems. He also loved 1960s muscle cars and especially going to cruise nights in his baby blue 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie. He enjoyed watching Drag Racing, Country Music, RV camping and driving around the neighborhood in his golf cart with his beloved dog Daisy.
In 1967, he married Carol Hill of Eaton and had two sons. He and Carol divorced in 1986. In 1988, he married Pauline Foote of Gorham and was by her side until her passing in 2010. There were six stepchildren from Polly’s previous two marriages, Penny Reed, Teri Reed, Timothy Foote, Wendy Foote, Judi (Foote) Montgomery and Lori (Foote) Karampatsos. In 2012, George married Cathy James of Meredith and they were divorced in 2017.
He is survived by his two sons, James (53) and his wife, Sandra, of Silver Lake; and George Jr. (52) of East Conway; and a sister Francis Turgeon (91) of Sebec, Maine; and also many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by both parents and siblings, Harry Jr., Arnold, Arlene Pecola and Malcolm.
No visiting hours will be observed. A graveside service will be held at the Conway Village Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Conway Area Humane Society.
