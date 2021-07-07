Bath, Maine — Rev. Dr. George F. Dole, 89, died June 29, 2021.
George was a scholar, teacher, and pastor in the Swedenborgian Church and the last surviving participant in the First Four-Minute Mile.
He is survived by his wife Lois; his children, Stuart, Alicia, Sarah, Andrew and Bruce; his daughter-in-law Sarah Buteux; and his grandchildren, George and Genevieve.
A complete obituary may be read at daiglefuneralhome.com.
