Frank W. Hackett, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on July 10, 2022, with his family by his side. He fought a 20-year battle with cancer.
Frank was born on June 9, 1932, in Conway, N.H., the son of Ruth and Fred (Ted) Hackett. He graduated from Kennett High School with the Class of 1950.
Frank resided in Conway for his entire life with the exception of four years, when he served in the Air Force; most of those four years were in Texas and Japan during the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return from the service he met the love of his life, Lorraine, and they married on Nov. 20, 1956. They had four children.
Frank was an exceptional husband; he adored his wife. She was his best friend and he was always by her side. He was a terrific dad, Geep, Beepa, Little Bup, Bup and Frank. Bup to his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine; his daughter Nancy and her husband, Allan Bean; son Tom; daughter Jeanne and her husband, Dennis MacDonald; and daughter Donna Bryant. He had eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Over the years Frank worked for Potter Brothers Painting, Frankson’s Furniture, U.S. National Forestry Service, Perry and Sons Builders, Carroll Reed Ski Shops, L.A. Drew and his last job was working with his uncle, Ralph Wiggin doing custom carpentry work.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
