Frances Lee Chase, 78, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sebring, Fla., due to complications from contracting COVID-19 while in a rehabilitation facility for a recently broken hip.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Boston to Thomas and Catherine (Meehan) O’Brien.
The family moved to New Hampshire in 1953 when she was 11 and made their home near Conway Lake in Center Conway, N.H. She married her loving husband of 56 years, Jerald Chase, in October of 1964 in Conway, N.H. Together, they built a home in Redstone, where they resided and raised their family for many years.
Once her girls were in school full time, Lee returned to work at Yield House in the customer service department. Later, she moved on to the Memorial Hospital where she worked for many years, making several friendships along the way.
Retiring in 2007 brought new adventures, as she and Jerry traveled in their motorhome exploring the warmer climates of the country. They eventually settled in Sebring permanently in 2009.
Lee lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Florida sunshine, reading the daily newspaper cover-to-cover and shopping for a good bargain.
Lee is survived by her husband Jerald and their two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Craig Hill of Eaton, N.H.; and Cheryl and Jeff Millett of Center Conway; her brother Thomas and wife Charlene O’Brien, sister Shirley and husband Kenneth Jones, and brother Chuck O’Brien; grandchildren Matthew and Paige Hill and Jason and Katie Millett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gerry Morrison.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
