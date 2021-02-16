Frances H. Conary, 82, died on Feb. 14, 2021, at her home in Bryant Pond, Maine.
She was born in Providence, R.I., on Feb. 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Fredric R. and Juanita (Nelson) Harrison.
She was raised in Cranston, R.I. and graduated from Cranston East High School. She married David A. Conary in 1957 and settled in South Weymouth, Mass.
She lived for a short time in Weston, Conn., and North Hampton, N.H. before moving to Bryant Pond.
Fran was an avid painter and enjoyed reading.
She was predeceased by her husband David. Family members include her sons Lee H. Conary and his fiancée, Diane Caracciolo of Lovell, Maine and N. Whitney Conary and his wife Pamela of Exeter, NH; as well as her sister Carol Kane and her husband, William of Warwick, R.I. She also leaves four grandsons, one granddaughter and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to “ALS Warriors” to benefit ALS research at https://als.net/davidarlanconary or ALS TDI 300 Technology Square Suite 400 Cambridge MA 02139
Following Fran’s wishes, all services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A graveside service will take place later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.
To leave online condolences for her family go to www.chandlerfunerals.com.
