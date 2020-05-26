Frances A. Dunham, 88, of Fryeburg, Maine, died May 20, 2020, at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, N.H., following a short period of illness.
She was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Waterville, Maine. She was the daughter of Esmond K. and Ida M. (Farris) Dunham.
Frances was a proud graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Class of 1950. She always looked forward to the reunions and catching up with her cherished classmates such as May, Babs and Ruthie.
After high school, she worked continuously as a legal secretary in Fryeburg, first in the office of Roy Hansen and most recently for Craig L. Holden, Esq. in Fryeburg.
She enjoyed going to the office and even worked part time right up until the time of her passing. With almost 70 years of continuous employment, work was really a joy to her. With the Holdens being more like family to her and the clients more like friends, she was fortunate to look forward to each workday.
Frances loved her town and was known for her recollection of historical events of Fryeburg. Her study of family history led her to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Mayflower Society and the Chatham and Fryeburg Historical Societies.
She loved road trips with her friend Venna and was always game for a yard sale. She certainly had a keen eye for a good bargain. Fran loved being with people and was a supportive long-standing member of The Eastern Star and the Christmas Club.
She is predeceased by her brother Kelly.
She is survived by her nephew Richard Dunham; his wife Barbara, and their daughter (great-niece) Katie Beth; she is also survived by a great-niece Kelly Sage and great-nephew Irving McInnis.
A service will be held and announced in June.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Friends may express online condolences to her family woodfuneralhome.org.
