Eva Hilda Lenner-Smith, 69, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022, at 12:50 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones.
Eva was born on Jan. 30, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa., in Stetson Hospital. Eva graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1970, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in art from the Pennsylvania State University.
Her skills were adopted early by wedding dress designer Alfred Angelo in Willow Grove, Pa., where she headed the design team for the "Bridallure" label. Her expertise brought her on the team that would design the wedding dress used for "Rocky III."
Eva met her husband Stuart Smith in a blind date arranged by her colleague at work. They were married six months later on May 14, 1980. It was Stuart's idea to move to Brownfield, but Eva soon became a part of the Mount Washington Valley and absolutely loved all aspects of living in the region.
Many people would have met her at her job of 28 years at the Polo store in North Conway, N.H., where she was recognized as a legacy employee, made many dear friends and met people from near and far. She was recognized for 25 years of service and flown to an award ceremony hosted by Ralph Lauren himself in Manhattan.
Her memorable laugh and dazzling smile were a welcome sight to all. Those who knew Eva know that her love for fashion was just the tip of the iceberg! She lit up for new music, art, sweets, space travel, baking, local produce, tiny animals wearing tiny hats and, most of all, her family.
Eva had an appreciation for handwork and for antiques. You could often find her and son, Conrad, browsing the Fryeburg Flea market, hunting for treasures every Sunday in the summer.
She was a devoted daughter, sister and the best mother anyone could ask for. Her advice was second to none. Her hugs healed, and her energy nurtured.
Eva's legacy will be remembered by many, including her husband Stuart; her children, Conrad and Savannah of Brownfield, Maine; her sister Trude Rohal and her husband, Richard Rohal, of Pipersville, Pa.; and her parents, Franz and Sophie Lenner of Ardsley, Pa.
A memorial will be held in her favorite season of spring, when the snow starts to melt, and the rushing water of the brooks and the chirping of arriving birds can be heard awakening new life from the retreating cold. She would state many times she wanted to be celebrated in her passing, and that all dance in celebration of the love and dedication she brought to this life.
