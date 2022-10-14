Eugene Peter Guinasso Jr., 62, of Intervale, New Hampshire, passed away on October 13, 2022, after a three-year courageous battle with cancer.
Gene was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, to Eugene Peter Guinasso Sr. and Carol Dvara Rossman.
Gene lived most of his life full-time in Revere, Massachusetts. After graduating from Revere High School in 1978, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Security Specialist in Korea and at the Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Following his time in the service, Gene worked security at the Boston Federal Court while attending Northeastern University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Gene then worked security at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, also serving as a union rep while taking every test he could to secure his future.
Gene passed the required exams for the Police Department, U.S. Marshals Department, and Fire Department. After learning that a job with the U.S. Marshals would likely land him in the Midwest compared to a high-action area like New York or Washington D..C, Gene opted for a career with the Revere Fire Department.
Gene retired as a captain with Revere Fire in 2010 and moved permanently into his home in Intervale, New Hampshire.
Gene loved to ski in the winter and ride his Harley the rest of the year with his friends from Revere and the “gang” from New Hampshire. Gene also enjoyed traveling, especially to warm tropical destinations; Aruba being his recent favorite.
Gene will be dearly missed by his daughters Julianne and Kristi Skane, his partner Megan, her two children Christina and Will, and by his pitbull pup Kona, as well as a long line of cousins and family members.
A graveside service will be held at the cemetery on Route 16A in Intervale on Tuesday, October 18, at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at Tuckerman’s Restaurant and Tavern.
In lieu of flowers, Gene requested donations be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation in Conway.
