Ernest F. Day died at the age of 90 on Sept. 23, 2020, at his home in Freedom, N.H.
He was born in Lowell, Mass., in February of 1930, a son of the late Frederick E. Day and Ruth F. (Connors) Day.
He attended the Lowell school system and graduated from high school in 1947. In 1950 he married his wife of seventy years, Elizabeth L. (Connor) Day and they lived in Chelmsford and Tyngsboro for forty years where they raised their family of five children.
He was a banker in the greater Lowell area for nearly 28 years. Most of these years were with the First Bank and Trust Co. where he held the position of Sr. Vice President and Treasurer. In 1975, he left banking and was then employed as the town accountant for the Town of Chelmsford.
In 1990, he and his wife retired and moved to their home in Freedom. While living in Freedom, he served the town as the town treasurer and later as the town auditor for several years. He served the town for a total of 20 years.
While living in Massachusetts, his favorite hobby for many years was raising and racing homing pigeons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ernest F. Day Jr. of Freedom and William C. Day of Nashua, N.H.; a daughter Susan M. Day of Vero Beach, Fla.; a son-in-law John J. Guilmette both of North Chelmsford, Mass.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son: James M. Day, a daughter: Elizabeth (Betty) A. Guilmette, a granddaughter: Kelly M. Day, two brothers, Fred E. Day Jr. and Charles (Coley) Day; and a sister Marjorie R. Day.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.
A special thanks to the Central NH VNA/Hospice crew, private night time caregiver Maureen and Rob Cunio and the Freedom Rescue Crew.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Freedom Rescue crew.
Arrangements by Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Ossipee, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
