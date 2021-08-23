Eric C. Ray, 52, of North Conway N.H., (formally Warwick, R.I.) passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Aug. 19 2021.
Eric was the son of Lee (Gaulin) Nicholson and the late Alexander Ray, stepson of Mitchell Snyder.
He leaves behind siblings, Kimberly, Bruce, Colleen, David, Rebecca and Heather.
He was predeceased by his brother Scott. He also leave many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as his long time girlfriend Tammy.
Eric was a graduate of Kennett High School and has been employed by various local restaurants as a cook and kitchen manager. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, getting hot weiners and Del's Lemonade from Rhode Island.
He touched the hearts of his family, many friends as well as co-workers whom he looked forward to working with daily.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date.
