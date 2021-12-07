Elaine Read Woodbury, 88, of Glen, N.H., and Beverly, Mass., passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, with her sisters-in-law Cynthia Woodbury Ventola and Linda Hood by her side and holding her hands.
She was welcomed into heaven by her predeceased husband Donald Woodbury; daughter Janey Trotman of Delaware; and son Jimmy Woodbury of Beverly, Mass.
She was also predeceased by her parents, Carl W. Peters and Minerva “Minnie” Christine Read Peters.
Elaine graduated from Beverly High in 1951 and the Practical School of Nursing in Danvers, Mass., in 1971. She worked at Salem Hospital and North Conway Memorial Hospital.
She also studied at Monserrat School of Art and Portland School of Art. Elaine was an accomplished artist and spent many summers studying art with her dad, Carl W. Peters, in Rockport, Mass. Her artwork was shown at Montserrat School of Art and Mount Washington Valley Art Association.
Elaine is survived by one grandson Daryl Trotman and his three children; and a granddaughter Chelsea Trotman, all of Delaware; a sister and brother-in-law, Gay and Fred Hammond of Hamilton, Mass., and their three children. Elaine is also survived by her sister-in-law; Cynthia Ventola of Beverly, Mass., who cared for her in her later years.
Cynthia Ventola would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Mineral Springs in North Conway for their loving care of Elaine.
The Furber and White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.