Edward Kimball Call passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 8, 2021.
Ed was born in Methuen, Mass., and was extraordinarily curious about life. Ed graduated from New Hampton High School, William & Mary College and earned a master's in counseling from Ball State University.
He was a military officer in the United States Air Force and a proud veteran. Ed was a navigator and flew KB50 tankers and C130s, survived the Vietnam war, served deployments in Southeast Asia and Europe and closed out his service flying F4 jets.
Ed became a successful entrepreneur after retiring from the military. Loved deeply by his family and many friends, Ed was known for his North Country wilderness trips, mountaineering in the Alps and Caribbean adventures. He was the life of the party.
Ed is survived by his wife Judith Tarrant Call; his stepson Chris Tarrant; his sister Julie Call; and children from his marriage to Linda Wendorf, Deborah Call-Bulluck, Kim Call and Amy Call; and two grandsons.
A memorial service will be held in Madison, N.H.
