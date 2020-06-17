Dr. Ruth Appleton Bell, born June 15, 1923, a retired pediatrician, widow of Dr. Duncan William James Bell (deceased), died June 11, 2020, at the age of 96 at the BeeHive Assisted Living Home in Brandenburg Ky., outside Louisville.
She was the daughter of Dr. Paul Appleton, an obstetrician, and Francis Ricker Appleton R.N., from Providence, R.I.
She was a graduate and alumni of Lincoln School (Class of 1939) in Providence, completed her undergraduate degree at Swarthmore College, and earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1946 during World War II.
She began her career working for Dr. Sidney Farber of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was involved in the initial treatment of Carl Einar Gustafson a.k.a “Jimmy” of the Jimmy Fund from 1950-1953 and was elated to reconnect with him again at the age of 76 in the “Climb Against Cancer” up Mount Cranmore in New Hampshire in 1999.
In 1984, she left Providence and set up a private practice in North Conway, N.H., where she resided until retiring in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Bell Mehring, MSPM (Utah) and spouse Col. (ret) Steve; sons CDR (ret) Duncan W.J. Bell, Jr. (Va.) and spouse Karen; Kenneth M. Bell (Texas) and spouse Sharon; along with four grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence on June 18, 2020.
The family is collecting stories and memories of Dr. Bell. Patients and associates that have a story to share please email to rbellelegacy@gmail.com.
