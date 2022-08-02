Dorothy Thompson Mersereau, 97, of Bartlett, N.H., (formerly of Braintree, Mass.) passed away on July 27, 2022, at the home of her sister-in-law, Patsy (Patricia) Rogerson, after a period of declining health.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Concord, Mass., along with her twin sister Doris Thompson (Allen) who passed away in 2010.
She is also predeceased by her brothers, Arthur and Lloyd; and her husband, Herm.
Dot was working at Quincy Mutual Insurance when she met the love of her life Herman Mersereau, Feb. 24, 1924-Aug. 6, 2017. Herm always told everyone that he was in search of someone “younger” to be his bride, and then he met Dot who was six months younger.
They were both members of Bethany Congregational Church in Quincy, Mass., and they were married there on June 11, 1960. Herman became a deacon and Dot was a member of the Original Mothers Club of the Bethany church along with her very dear friend, Sandy Johnson.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Elaine Francis and husband, Robert, of The Villages, Fla.; brother-in-law Norris Mersereau of Grand Prairie, Texas; and sister-in-law Patricia (Mersereau) Rogerson of Bartlett; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A family team effort made it possible for Dot to remain at home with private care throughout her journey with dementia. Patsy worked seemingly endless hours to provide a home environment with around-the-clock care and companionship.
She was assisted by several family members and so many loving and caring home health aides over the years to which we are forever grateful. Special thanks to our friend, Leona Cloutier, APRN-FNP, for providing compassionate medical care, and always being there for Dot.
Thank you to the staff from Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice for their skilled nursing care. Thank you to the volunteers at the Gibson Center meals on wheels program who consistently delivered freshly prepared meals right to the door even through some terrible winter driving conditions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or The Jimmy Mersereau Scholarship fund which was created in honor of Dot’s brother-in-law who died unexpectedly in 2011. The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating KHS senior pursuing a career in environmental and/or wildlife sustainability, stewardship and protection.
Donations in memory of Dot may be made to Jimmy Mersereau Scholarship, c/o Andrea Libby, P.O. Box 1013, Intervale, NH 03845.
Visiting hours are Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. A private graveside service will be held at later date at the Doaktown United Baptist Cemetery in New Brunswick, Canada.
