Dorothy Goodin DeMark, born Aug. 26, 1925, passed away quietly on April 11, 2022.
Dottie grew up in Tennessee. She was a woman of diverse talents and interests and a devoted wife and mother. Dottie was a student of music and voice at the University of Michigan where she met her husband, Dick.
She was an accomplished artist in watercolor and pen. Dot’s early arts training and inspiration came from Sr. Vincent de Paul (a Sister of Notre Dame). Dottie was a member of the 8th Maine Artists spending part of more than 35 summers on Peaks Island, Maine.
She was a lover of travel and learning, wandering the world well into her 80s. She authored a book, blending her artwork with Dick’s prose about their travels together.
Dottie faithfully accompanied her avid skier husband wherever he wanted to go. They first started skiing in the valley in 1960s. They were Wildcat lifetime pass holders. They left Massachusetts to live in the valley in 1983. Once replanted here, Dot turned her attention to her other interests and became deeply involved in the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association, where she co-founded the Friday Painters Group and helped manage their gallery.
Dottie was a home gardener and a member and leader of the Boxford, Mass., Village Garden Club and the Mountain Garden Club of North Conway, N.H. Dot was active in the DAR. Dorothy was a woman of faith and was devoted to the La Salette Faith Community and Our Lady of the Mountains Parish.
She was a Mount Washington Observatory member, a conservationist and lover of all things wild helping protect land in Boxford. She loved cats (and some dogs), playing bridge, going to the symphony and driving her flame decorated PT Cruiser.
Dot moved back to Massachusetts in 1999.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents Jeanne Thibaut Goodin and Joseph Herndon Goodin; her husband Richard Reid DeMark; and her siblings, Jeanne and Robert.
She will be remembered by her daughter, Deborah Gauthier and husband, Roger, of Sanbornville, N.H.; her son Richard R. DeMark Jr. and wife, Harriet, of Meredith, N.H.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; and many friends who will cherish the time they had with her.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be scheduled for later this summer. Contact the family for information.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dottie’s name to your favorite local Council on Aging, Hospice agency, arts or garden organization would be appreciated.
