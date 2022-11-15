On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the day before her 85th birthday, our beloved wife, mother and nanny, Dorothy Ann Folsom Hunter, peacefully joined her heavenly family, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Dorothy Ann Folsom Hunter

Dottie, an incredibly strong, independent, feisty redhead, was born in Brockton, Mass., on Nov. 12, 1937, to Malcolm and Priscilla MacLean. She was the second oldest of five children, two brothers and two sisters. She graduated with the Class of 1955 from West Bridgewater High School. After graduation, she began her career as a legal and medical secretary in the offices of Attorney Gilbert and Dr. Greenfield, respectively.

