On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the day before her 85th birthday, our beloved wife, mother and nanny, Dorothy Ann Folsom Hunter, peacefully joined her heavenly family, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Dottie, an incredibly strong, independent, feisty redhead, was born in Brockton, Mass., on Nov. 12, 1937, to Malcolm and Priscilla MacLean. She was the second oldest of five children, two brothers and two sisters. She graduated with the Class of 1955 from West Bridgewater High School. After graduation, she began her career as a legal and medical secretary in the offices of Attorney Gilbert and Dr. Greenfield, respectively.
Dottie was married to William (Bill) Franklin Folsom on May 17, 1959, and the two became parents to five beautiful children. Dottie was known for having a very strong faith and incredibly strong family ties.
She and Bill were a very social couple and loved dancing and celebrating, always hosting and attending fancy gatherings. Her family spent their summers camping in the White Mountains at Dolly Copp Campground, a tradition that carries on even today.
After her husband died suddenly in a car accident on Nov. 7, 1970, with strong independence and determination she moved her family to Conway, N.H., to raise her children on her own. She then took pride in her role as office manager at the Yield House in North Conway for 18 years.
She worked at the Yield House until 1989, then proudly assumed the role as office manager at MacLean Precision Machine, a family business founded by her older brother Malcolm Allan MacLean. She was highly valued and looked up to at MacLean Precision, where she worked every week in the office until just a few weeks before her passing.
Dottie was married to Russell Hunter on Oct. 24, 1980, whom she met at a local dance. He was working at Peace Air Force Base, in Portsmouth, N.H. Together, they were very involved in the Second Congregational Church of Conway and the Rotary Club. They also enjoyed dancing, oftentimes the first ones on the floor.
She was a passionate reader, enjoyed singing, dancing, theater, playing the piano and cooking. She saw herself as a giver, and dedicated her life to serving others. Always “on the go,” she found the time to leave random, thoughtful gifts for every member of her large family. She never missed a holiday or a birthday.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents, Malcolm and Priscilla; husband William, sister Elsie, brother Douglas, and her step-daughter Linda Allsop.
She is survived by her husband Russell Hunter; her brother Allan; and her sister Alta; her only son, Douglas Folsom and his wife, Deborah Folsom; her daughters, Lycia Morley and her husband, Jack; her daughter Laura Kenny and her partner, James Sabina; and her daughter Leah Folsom and her partner, Thomas Kugel; and her stepchildren, Randall Hunter and Lori Dorey; and her husband Michael.
She took pride in having 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, including a new set of twins, Finn and Alora, with her Nana’s fiery red hair.
Forever in our hearts!
There will be a church service for Dottie on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Conway, N.H., followed by a gathering at Hobbs Tavern in Ossipee, N.H., at noon.
Donations can be made to the Congregational Church in Conway or to the Meals on Wheels Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.