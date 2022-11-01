Donald Quincy of Hiram, Maine, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the age of 88.
Don was born on March 2, 1934, in the town of Fryeburg, Maine, to Joseph and Dorothy Quincy of Lovell. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1952.
Soon after graduation, he joined the Air Force, where he served four years of active duty which took him to Korea. While in the Air Force, he studied communication and continued his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology after his service.
In 1956, Don married Marilynn Westcott of Kezar Falls. They raised two boys, Gary and Dana.
Don was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed anything that would take him into the woods, on a lake or down a dirt road. He would spend his free time hunting and fishing with family and friends. Teaching his sons and grandchildren the skills he had passion for.
He also enjoyed woodworking, building anything from a birdhouse to a camp where family and friends would gather for good food, good stories and lots of laughs.
Don was a very loving and caring man who always put family first. He was a great husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to anyone that knew him.
Don was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Marilynn; father Joseph and mother Dorothy.
He is survived by his sons, Gary and Dana; grandchildren, Laura, Ryan, Jordan and Adam; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Blake; his two sisters, Brenda Schneider; and Betty Quincy, partner, Rachel Kuvaja, her two children, Tim and Vicky; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Cornish, Maine, with a celebration of life to follow at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel.
Flowers or a donation to the church can be sent to the Community Chapel in honor of Don.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website (mainefuneral.com).
