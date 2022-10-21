Dayunna Marie Fraser, 18, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away unexpectedly in a tragic car accident on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Dayunna, also affectionately known as “Day” by family and friends, was born on Jan. 26, 2004, in Conway, N.H., to Mickey Fraser and Alexis Morris (nee Dares).
Dayunna graduated from Londonderry High School in January of 2022. She joined the world of adulting when she started to work as a recovery support specialist at Green Mountain Treatment Center.
Dayunna was a believer in second chances and was passionate about helping former addicts. Her optimism and joyous enthusiasm was pervasive and contagious. She loved working, and was loved by the people she was helping. Her undying devotion and dedication to succeed started at an early age. Her life was not easy nor traditional but her indomitable spirit allowed her to overcome many obstacles that most people never have to face.
Dayunna had a smile that could warm any heart, her eyes were full of compassion and love. She loved singing and dancing to music. Her spontaneous humor and vibrant energy was enough to brighten the darkest of days. This was all balanced by her sarcastic quick wit.
Dayunna loved animals almost to a fault. One time, after being told by her Pepe that she couldn’t have a hamster, Dayunna (stubborn as ever) decided to get one anyway. She proceeded to raise him in a cage in her bathroom unbeknownst to her Pepe. The hamster was her quarantine buddy. Oddly, he never had a name, only a secret life. Her love of animals continued when she got a puppy. Luckily, she learned from her first endeavor and named the puppy Kye.
Dayunna loved family and friends. Her favorite time of the year was the holidays because they would bring everyone together. We’re not sure, but she might have loved her Jordans most of all!
Dayunna was survived by her father Mickey Fraser and his wife, Katherine, of Ossipee; her mother Alexis Morris of Massachusetts; her brother Ethan of Londonderry; her sister Avery of Tamworth, N.H.; her sister Lorelei of Ossipee; her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Christine Fraser of Londonderry and Windham respectively; and her maternal grandparents, Al and Beverly Dares of Tamworth. Dayunna also had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that miss her tremendously.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kate Sherwood Foundation (katesherwoodfoundation.org), a foundation with the commitment to helping students and families in need. Kate Sherwood was an inspirational school counselor to Dayunna. Sadly, Kate left us too soon as well.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, N.H. The funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Congressional Church in Center Ossipee. A small reception for friends and family will follow the funeral.
