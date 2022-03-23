Danny Quint Sr. peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family holding his hands. He was born in Conway in a house on the West Side Road and attended a one-room grammar school a few houses away.
He graduated from Kennett High School in 1951. While there, he excelled in sports and with his brother, Arnold, was a member of the 1950 state championship basketball team under legendary coach Karl Seidenstucker.
After graduation, he proudly served his country as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. After the war, he stayed there, not so much to be a military police officer but to represent the Army baseball team playing in the Japanese baseball league.
Leaving Japan, he returned and passed through Grand Central Station in New York City, where by chance he met the love of his life, Elinor. They were married for 66 years, and he passed at home with her by his side. They shared a treasured life few could imagine. He was proud of his heritage as his family has resided here since 1756.
His love for his family came first, but he also was proud of his business, Valley Excavators. He was also an excellent self-taught guitarist. He loved his Wednesday night jam sessions as an original member of the "6." It turned into over 30 people wanting to participate. They came from Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. Sadly in the end, at Kenny Fowler's house in Madison, often there was no room for some of the best musicians in New England to join in. So few knew.
To try to cover his 90 years in the Mount Washington Valley here would not do justice to a life filled with accomplishments, friends and family. There will be a celebration of life in May when others can reflect on them.
He leaves behind his wife, Elinor; children, Danny Quint, Jr., of North Conway; Holly and Bruce Murphy of West Barnstable, Mass.; Robert Quint and Heather Helwig of Preston, Conn.; Heather and Dan Laperle of Norwell, Mass.; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Saturday, March 26. A private burial is planned for May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at a later date to a fund that will be established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.