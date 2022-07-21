Daniel Timothy Murphy, 59, of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home.
Daniel was born on Nov. 9, 1962, to William and Joan Murphy in Bay Shore, N.Y.
After graduating from Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Md., Daniel attended college at Towson University, in Baltimore, Md. After college, Daniel began his career in the hospitality industry, as a front desk agent and manager for several hotel properties and resorts in the Washington, D.C., area.
Daniel moved to the Mount Washington Valley 20 years ago to begin working in the valley’s popular hotel industry. He has worked for several resort hotels and properties in both New Hampshire and Maine and has been the recipient of several hospitality awards for his outstanding service.
In 2005, Daniel met his life partner, Victor Moore, and they wed in 2008. Victor was not only Daniel’s best friend, he was his consistant anchor and source of strength, through Daniel’s many years of illness.
Daniel had an Irish tenor voice that was angelic. He was a tenor in his college performance days and sang with The Saint Matthew’s Cathedral Chorale in Washington, D.C. He has held leading roles in several productions around the D.C. performance circuit.
However, his greatest performance role was lead tenor in The Greater Colesville All-American Irish Italian Baptist Sounding Catholic Memorial Choir — a family chorale made up of his brothers and sisters that performed in Maryland and New Hampshire.
Daniel was an avid Titanic enthusiast. His knowledge of the ship and its history was superior. He studied and knew every inch of the ship and was full of Titanic facts, information, and trivia.
He also was a fan of “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and, in his youth, would listen to “War of the Worlds” on his phonograph until the album was fully memorized.
Daniel was predeceased by his mother, Joan.
Daniel is survived by his spouse Victor Moore of North Conway; his father William of Silver Spring, Md.; his brother Kevin and his wife, Karen, of Ellicott City, Md.; and his brother Michael and his wife, Rachel, of Intervale, N.H.; his sister Donna Seko and her husband, Gregg, of Bothell, Wash.; his sister Maureen Murphy of North Conway; and his sister Megan Powers of Annapolis, Md.; plus 28 nieces and nephews and their children.
Visiting hours will take place on Friday, July 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, in North Conway.
Internment immediately following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H.
