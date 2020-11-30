Cynthia S. Hansen of Albany, N.H, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer which she faced with remarkable bravery and grace.
Born on July 2, 1955 in Quincy, Mass., to Benjamin and Barbara Savoia, she was predeceased by her father.
She is survived by her mother, of Nashua, N.H.; husband of 42 years Cort; daughter Audrey of Albany, N.H., and Ann Arbor, Mich.; sister Debra and husband, Normand Lavigne, of Manchester, N.H.; brother David and wife, Margaret, of Nashua; mother-in-law Evelyn Hansen of Milford, N.H.; brother-in-law Eric Hansen and wife, Louise, of Milford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The daughter of a career Navy man, Cindy grew up in several states along the Eastern Seaboard, as well as a short time in southern France, before moving to Nashua during her middle school years.
After graduating from Nashua High School in 1973, she went on to earn a BS from Rivier College in Nashua.
Cindy and Cort married in 1978 and moved up to the Mount Washington Valley to make a life together. Cindy spent many years working in education at Kennett High School, Center of Hope, Pine Tree Elementary School, and finally, 15 years at the White Mountain Waldorf School.
Her interest in teaching students with special needs led her to complete an MS degree in Special Education at Keene State College. She also worked at, and was a co-owner of, Ragged Mountain Equipment.
Cindy’s favorite job was as the handwork teacher at the Waldorf School, teaching knitting, needlework and sewing to students grades one to eight. Her work there instilled in students a sense of pride and accomplishment in their projects, an appreciation of function and beauty, and established and activated pathways in the mind, contributing to students’ development in other areas as well. She will be long remembered by her students from throughout the years for her warmth and enthusiasm.
Cindy was renowned for her creativity. She had many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, sewing, arts and crafts work, as well as hiking, cross-country skiing, camping, and travel, with many trips over the years all over the eastern United States, Rocky Mountains and eastern Canada. Cindy’s kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and particularly all the staff of the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., for the exceptional care she received in the final weeks of her life.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private, followed by a celebration of life at a later date when it will be possible to gather again safely. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Milford in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice in North Conway, N.H., the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH, and the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in Conway, NH.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home at 63 Elm St. in Milford.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to smith-heald.com.
