Curt Jackson “Jack” Ford III passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, after fighting several illnesses for many years.
He was born in Rockville, Conn., and resided there until 1998, when he and his wife, Terri, ran away to live in the mountains in Conway, N.H. He lived there until his passing.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Terri Ford; a daughter Beth Ford Bittner and son-in-law, Don Bittner; a stepson and daughter-in-law, James and Shannon Toccaline; grandson Benjamin Toccaline; a sister Kelley Ford McCarty and brother-in-law, Burchill McCarty; and niece and nephew, Jacqueline and Jon Bruno; and his four beloved kitties.
Jack had a gift for being an intriguing conversationalist and therefore left behind countless friends. He truly loved life. He enjoyed anything outdoors and was a member of the AMC 4,000 Footers Club, which means he climbed the designated 48 mountains including the Tuckerman Ravine trail to the summit of Mount Washington with his daughter, Beth.
Jack was also a chef who was passionate about cooking. He founded and hosted the Harvest New England Demonstration Kitchen at the Big E and the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Many celebrity chefs from the Food Network and others took part in the shows.
He was thrilled to attend a private gathering at Julia Child’s home, and he and Terri attended a dinner hosted by Julia at the Massachusetts State House to celebrate The Great Cheeses of New England.
He was very proud to trace his ancestry back 13 generations and of his ancestor, Hatevil Nutter, settling in Dover, N.H., in the 1600s. While living in Connecticut, Jack worked for Fowler & Hunting in Hartford. He also worked for Milk Promotion Services located in Vermont before starting the Harvest Kitchen. Later he worked at Wild Bird Habitat store in North Conway.
Services are private and are being handled by Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H. Donations in Jack’s name may be made to your charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.