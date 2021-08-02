Clarkson M. “Sonny” Gifford Jr., 87, of Little Compton, R.I., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was the husband of Hedwig M. "Wickie" (Faber) Gifford.
Born in Dartmouth, Mass., he was the son of the late Clarkson M. Gifford Sr. and the late Mary (Jordan) Gifford.
He served in the Army from 1957 to 1961. Sonny was a dedicated and hard worker and worked in a number of trades as a mechanic, a mason, a carpenter, and finally a plumber.
He started and ran several successful businesses over the years: Gifford’s Used Cars and C.M. Gifford Plumbing, Inc. in Little Compton, and after retiring to Conway, North Conway Plumbing and Heating Supply. He had a unique sense of humor that persisted until the end.
He was loved dearly and will be sorely missed. Including his wife, survivors include a son Kevin Gifford and his wife, Cindy, of Little Compton; a daughter Vikki Tinkham of Albany, N.H.; a sister Phyllis Bennett of Dartmouth; six grandchildren, Kandace Vieira, Kevin Gifford Jr., Austen and Maya Bernier, Masey Kahan and Ryley Tinkham; three great-grandchildren. Peter Jr., Grayson and Everly Mae; his best friend Brodie; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services.
